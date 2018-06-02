Car careens onto field during boys' baseball game, killing 1 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Car careens onto field during boys' baseball game, killing 1

SANFORD, Maine (AP) - Police say a car careened onto a Maine field during a boys' baseball game, striking and killing a man.

Sanford police say bystanders and ballplayers scattered when the car drove through an open gate at Goodall Park onto the field Friday night.

Sixty-eight-year-old West Newfield resident Douglas Parkhurst was hit. He died on the way to the hospital.

The car at one point struck a closed gate, sped toward the main gate and struck Parkhurst before speeding from the scene.

Police charged 51-year-old Carol Sharrow with manslaughter. She remained in York Couty Jail on Saturday.

Efforts to contact an attorney for Sharrow were unsuccessful.

A Facebook post from Sanford Maine Little League encouraged community members to support the boys and help them return to their field safely Sunday.

