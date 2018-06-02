Trump factor looms large in races for state attorney general

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, center, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones has said he, too, would be eager to c...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2015, file photograph, George Brauchler, center, district attorney for Colorado's 18th Judicial District and prosecutor of Aurora, Colo., theatre shooter James Holmes, talks after the jury sente...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this May 24, 2018, photo, one of two Democrats seeking the party's nomination to run for attorney general in Colorado, Joe Salazar, right, greets a supporter during a fundraising event in Denver. Inside an urban winery i...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this May 23, 2018, photo, one of two Democrats seeking the party's nomination to run for attorney general in Colorado, Phil Weiser speaks during a campaign stop at a senior living community in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Firs...

(Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, Dana Nessel, candidate for state attorney general, speaks to 14th District Delegates at the 2018 State Endorsement Convention of the Michigan Democratic Party at Cobo...

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Taking control of Congress isn't the only priority for Democrats pushing back against President Donald Trump. They're also focused on state attorney general positions.

A key reason is because Democrats who hold the office are suing the Trump administration frequently over its policies. They have done it 47 times since Trump took office last year.

By comparison, Republican state attorneys general sued President Barack Obama 62 times during the eight years he was in office.

Attorney general positions are on the ballot this year in 30 states.

Money is flowing into the races as Democrats try to pick up seats in swing states such as Colorado, Michigan, Nevada and Ohio, where incumbents are not running for re-election.

Republicans are focused mostly on keeping the jobs they have.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.