'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers

LONDON (AP) - The food-delivery firm Deliveroo thanked Benedict Cumberbatch on Saturday after a newspaper reported that the "Sherlock" star had fought off muggers who were attacking one of its cyclists.

Uber driver Manuel Dias told the Sun newspaper that he was driving Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter along London's Marylebone High Street when they saw a cyclist being hit with a bottle.

He said Cumberbatch jumped out of the car and grabbed one of the attackers.

"I had hold of one lad and Benedict another," Dias was quoted as saying. "He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave."

"Here was 'Sherlock Holmes' fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street," he added.

The fictional detective's home address in London is around the corner from the scene of the attack.

Cumberbatch's spokeswoman declined to comment.

The newspaper didn't say when the incident occurred. Police said a delivery cyclist was assaulted in the street in November.

On Saturday, Deliveroo praised Cumberbatch "for his heroic actions."

"On behalf of everyone at Deliveroo: Thank you so much," it said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump factor looms large in races for state attorney general

    Trump factor looms large in races for state attorney general

    Saturday, June 2 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-06-02 15:49:25 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-06-02 15:51:58 GMT
    (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, Dana Nessel, candidate for state attorney general, speaks to 14th District Delegates at the 2018 State Endorsement Convention of the Michigan Democratic Party at Cobo...(Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, Dana Nessel, candidate for state attorney general, speaks to 14th District Delegates at the 2018 State Endorsement Convention of the Michigan Democratic Party at Cobo...
    Challenging the Trump administration is at the heart of races for state attorney general around the country, but some Democrats differ on how hard to push the message.More >>
    Challenging the Trump administration is at the heart of races for state attorney general around the country, but some Democrats differ on how hard to push the message.More >>

  • Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:17:10 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-06-02 15:51:51 GMT
    (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>

  • Judge agrees to halt fetal heartbeat abortion law in Iowa

    Judge agrees to halt fetal heartbeat abortion law in Iowa

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:27:22 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-06-02 15:51:40 GMT
    Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.More >>
    Judge says he'll temporarily block most restrictive abortion law in the country from taking effect next month in Iowa.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly