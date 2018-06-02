Italy national pride on display after political crisis ends - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Italy national pride on display after political crisis ends

(Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP). Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is cheered by citizens on the occasion of the celebrations for Italy's Republic Day, in Rome Saturday, June 2, 2018. At an oath-taking ceremony in the presidential palace atop Quirinal Hill, ... (Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP). Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is cheered by citizens on the occasion of the celebrations for Italy's Republic Day, in Rome Saturday, June 2, 2018. At an oath-taking ceremony in the presidential palace atop Quirinal Hill, ...
(Claudio Peri/ANSA via AP). Leader of the League party and Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, walks through the crowd on the occasion of celebrations for Italy's Republic Day, in Rome Saturday, June 2, 2018. At an oath-taking ceremony in the pr... (Claudio Peri/ANSA via AP). Leader of the League party and Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, walks through the crowd on the occasion of celebrations for Italy's Republic Day, in Rome Saturday, June 2, 2018. At an oath-taking ceremony in the pr...
(Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP). Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, center, is flanked by Roberto Fico, left, president of the Lower Chamber, and Rome's Mayor Virginia Raggi, on the occasion of celebrations for Italy's Republic Day, in Rome Saturday, June 2,... (Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP). Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, center, is flanked by Roberto Fico, left, president of the Lower Chamber, and Rome's Mayor Virginia Raggi, on the occasion of celebrations for Italy's Republic Day, in Rome Saturday, June 2,...

ROME (AP) - Italians are marking the anniversary of the founding of their republic with a pomp-filled military parade and the first official outing of its populist government, installed after a three-month political crisis.

Italy's famed aeronautic acrobatic squad has flown low and loud over downtown Rome trailing smoke in the red, white and green of the Italian flag as President Sergio Mattarella placed a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

The institutional and national pride on display Saturday is a feature of every Republic Day, but it assumed more significance this year after Italy ended three months of political, institutional and financial turmoil and installed a government of the 5-Star Movement and League whose populist and euroskeptic leanings have alarmed Europe.

Premier Giuseppe Conte said Saturday's celebrations transcend recent tensions.

