Visa says disruption caused by hardware problem, not attack - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Visa says disruption caused by hardware problem, not attack

LONDON (AP) - Visa says a problem that left people across Europe unable to use their cards was caused by a hardware fault, not a cyberattack.

The card payments company says services are back to normal and its systems are working at "full capacity" on Saturday.

It says the problem was caused by "a hardware failure within one of our European systems" and wasn't the result of "unauthorized access."

Consumers in Britain, Ireland and other European countries reported having credit and debit card payments declined on Friday, and many businesses said they couldn't process Visa transactions.

The bank HSBC said Friday that the "industry-wide issue" affected Visa payments, though ATM machines were still working.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Vermont to pay up to $10K to new residents who work remotely

    Vermont to pay up to $10K to new residents who work remotely

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:23:41 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 5:17 AM EDT2018-06-02 09:17:57 GMT
    Vermont's governor has signed into law a bill that will pay new residents who work remotely for an out-of-state employer up to $10,000, an effort to attract younger people. (Source: Pixabay)Vermont's governor has signed into law a bill that will pay new residents who work remotely for an out-of-state employer up to $10,000, an effort to attract younger people. (Source: Pixabay)

    Vermont's governor has signed into law a bill that will pay new residents who work remotely for an out-of-state employer up to $10,000, an effort to attract younger people.

    More >>

    Vermont's governor has signed into law a bill that will pay new residents who work remotely for an out-of-state employer up to $10,000, an effort to attract younger people.

    More >>

  • Caesars workers threatening strike in Las Vegas reach deal

    Caesars workers threatening strike in Las Vegas reach deal

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:36:59 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 5:17 AM EDT2018-06-02 09:17:42 GMT
    (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, assemble for a presentation at a university arena before an evening vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas...(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, assemble for a presentation at a university arena before an evening vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas...
    A union representing hotel and casino workers in Las Vegas says it's struck a tentative deal with Caesars Entertainment.More >>
    A union representing hotel and casino workers in Las Vegas says it's struck a tentative deal with Caesars Entertainment.More >>

  • Students graduate from Texas school where shooting killed 10

    Students graduate from Texas school where shooting killed 10

    Friday, June 1 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-06-02 02:37:34 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-02 06:48:46 GMT
    More than 300 seniors at a Southeast Texas high school have received their diplomas with memories of a deadly mass shooting fresh in their minds.More >>
    More than 300 seniors at a Southeast Texas high school have received their diplomas with memories of a deadly mass shooting fresh in their minds.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly