Malaysia to penalize owners who don't replace Takata airbags - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Malaysia to penalize owners who don't replace Takata airbags

(AP Photo/Lim Huey Teng, File ). FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, photo, a Honda technician works on an airbag during a free airbag replacement event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Japanese carmaker Honda said Friday, June 1, 2018, another person has died in... (AP Photo/Lim Huey Teng, File ). FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, photo, a Honda technician works on an airbag during a free airbag replacement event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Japanese carmaker Honda said Friday, June 1, 2018, another person has died in...
(AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File). FILE - In this May 4, 2016 file photo, visitors look at child seats, manufactured and displayed by Takata Corp. at an automaker's showroom in Tokyo. Japanese carmaker Honda said Friday, June 1, 2018, another person h... (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File). FILE - In this May 4, 2016 file photo, visitors look at child seats, manufactured and displayed by Takata Corp. at an automaker's showroom in Tokyo. Japanese carmaker Honda said Friday, June 1, 2018, another person h...
(AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf). Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke, right, visits Pong Yew Loong, the father of the seventh victim in Malaysia linked to the defective airbags in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, June 2, 2018. Malaysia's Transport Mini... (AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf). Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke, right, visits Pong Yew Loong, the father of the seventh victim in Malaysia linked to the defective airbags in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, June 2, 2018. Malaysia's Transport Mini...
(AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf). Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke, center, shows the figure reports of Honda cars which have not change the defective airbags in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, June 2, 2018. Malaysia's Transport Minister says owners... (AP Photo/Sadiq Asyraf). Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke, center, shows the figure reports of Honda cars which have not change the defective airbags in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, June 2, 2018. Malaysia's Transport Minister says owners...

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - Malaysia's transport minister says owners of more than 71,000 affected Honda cars will be penalized if they fail to replace flawed Takata airbags in a drastic move to curb fatalities.

The deaths of seven people in Malaysia have been linked to the defective airbags. The latest victim was a 23-year old student whose 2004 Honda City crashed in Kuala Lumpur on May 27, the second death this year alone.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Saturday that owners of 71,315 Honda cars have still not responded to the recall replacement and will be barred from renewing their road tax if they don't do so.

He says Honda sent 28 recall notices to the student's family but it didn't reach them because they didn't update their address.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs 'revenge porn' law

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:17:10 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-06-02 05:48:50 GMT
    (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>

  • Students graduate from Texas school where shooting killed 10

    Students graduate from Texas school where shooting killed 10

    Friday, June 1 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-06-02 02:37:34 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-06-02 05:48:06 GMT
    More than 300 seniors at a Southeast Texas high school have received their diplomas with memories of a deadly mass shooting fresh in their minds.More >>
    More than 300 seniors at a Southeast Texas high school have received their diplomas with memories of a deadly mass shooting fresh in their minds.More >>

  • Records: DNA from tissue led to Golden State Killer arrest

    Records: DNA from tissue led to Golden State Killer arrest

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:11:01 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 1:47 AM EDT2018-06-02 05:47:52 GMT
    Joseph James DeAngelo has been charged with crimes attributed to the so-called Golden State Killer. (Source: AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)Joseph James DeAngelo has been charged with crimes attributed to the so-called Golden State Killer. (Source: AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

    Court records show DNA from a tissue left in a trash can led authorities to arrest a former California police officer suspected of being the Golden State Killer.

    More >>

    Court records show DNA from a tissue left in a trash can led authorities to arrest a former California police officer suspected of being the Golden State Killer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly