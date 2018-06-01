More than $1400 offered to teens to participate in type 2 diabetes study

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for preteens and teens with type 2 diabetes to participate in a study on an investigation drug. Parents or guardians must complete the online screening.
This TDR14311 research study will assess an investigational drug (Lixisenatide) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adolescents.
The rate of type 2 diabetes in adolescents continues to rise. Currently, metformin is the only oral drug recommended as the initial medical treatment for type 2 diabetes in adolescents; however, metformin is not suitable for all adolescents. Therefore, there is a need for more treatment options for adolescents with type 2 diabetes.
The drug Lixisenatide is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment option for adults with type 2 diabetes. Pennington Biomedical is one of the research sites working to examine the drug’s effectiveness in an adolescent population (10-17 years old).
The study will last approximately 10 weeks overall with 6 weeks of taking the study medication.
Compensation of up to $1433 is offered for completion of this study.
Parents: To see if your 10-17 year old qualifies for this research study, you or a guardian must complete the online screening form on his or her behalf. You may also call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.
