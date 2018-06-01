More than $1400 offered to teens to participate in type 2 diabetes study

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for preteens and teens with type 2 diabetes to participate in a study on an investigation drug. Parents or guardians must complete the online screening.

This TDR14311 research study will assess an investigational drug (Lixisenatide) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adolescents.

The rate of type 2 diabetes in adolescents continues to rise. Currently, metformin is the only oral drug recommended as the initial medical treatment for type 2 diabetes in adolescents; however, metformin is not suitable for all adolescents. Therefore, there is a need for more treatment options for adolescents with type 2 diabetes.

The drug Lixisenatide is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment option for adults with type 2 diabetes. Pennington Biomedical is one of the research sites working to examine the drug’s effectiveness in an adolescent population (10-17 years old).

The study will last approximately 10 weeks overall with 6 weeks of taking the study medication.

NUMBER OF VISITS

2 screening visits

4 treatment visits

1 end of Study visit

PROCEDURES

Health measurements (blood pressure, pulse, height, weight, etc.)

Physical Examination

ECG test to determine heart health

Blood tests

QUALIFICATIONS

Be 10 to 17 years old at the time of screening

Diagnosed with type 2 diabetes

Have a BMI greater than the 85 percentile for age and gender (calculate your BMI) http://www.pbrc.edu/clinical-trials/bmi/

Not be pregnant

Compensation of up to $1433 is offered for completion of this study.

Parents: To see if your 10-17 year old qualifies for this research study, you or a guardian must complete the online screening form on his or her behalf. You may also call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.