More than $1400 offered to teens to participate in type 2 diabetes study

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for preteens and teens with type 2 diabetes to participate in a study on an investigation drug. Parents or guardians must complete the online screening.

This TDR14311 research study will assess an investigational drug (Lixisenatide) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adolescents.

The rate of type 2 diabetes in adolescents continues to rise. Currently, metformin is the only oral drug recommended as the initial medical treatment for type 2 diabetes in adolescents; however, metformin is not suitable for all adolescents. Therefore, there is a need for more treatment options for adolescents with type 2 diabetes.

The drug Lixisenatide is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment option for adults with type 2 diabetes. Pennington Biomedical is one of the research sites working to examine the drug’s effectiveness in an adolescent population (10-17 years old). 

The study will last approximately 10 weeks overall with 6 weeks of taking the study medication.

NUMBER OF VISITS

  • 2 screening visits
  • 4 treatment visits
  • 1 end of Study visit

PROCEDURES

  • Health measurements (blood pressure, pulse, height, weight, etc.)
  • Physical Examination
  • ECG test to determine heart health
  • Blood tests

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Be 10 to 17 years old at the time of screening
  • Diagnosed with type 2 diabetes
  • Have a BMI greater than the 85 percentile for age and gender (calculate your BMI) http://www.pbrc.edu/clinical-trials/bmi/
  • Not be pregnant

Compensation of up to $1433 is offered for completion of this study.

Parents: To see if your 10-17 year old qualifies for this research study, you or a guardian must complete the online screening form on his or her behalf. You may also call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

