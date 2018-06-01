Ochsner oncologists support new colorectal cancer screening recommendations

According to new guidelines recently amended by American Cancer Society (ACS), adults should begin colorectal cancer screening at age 45, for those at average risk. The previous recommendation had been a starting age of 50 years old.
Ochsner Baton Rouge Oncologist Burke “Jay” Brooks, M.D., is happy to see the updated recommendation. “I’m a very big supporter of proactive cancer screening,” said Brooks.
“ACS used a lot of research to make this new recommendation. Colon cancer is increasing in younger adults, but it is one of the easiest cancers to prevent with regular screening.”
ACS advises that adults age 45+ with an average risk undergo regular screening. There are several test options available for colorectal cancer screening. While there are some differences, the most important thing is to follow through with the screening. The guidelines stress that the tests must be repeated at the recommended intervals to be effective.
Those at higher risk should begin screening before age 45. People who believe they are at higher risk should speak to their doctor.
Please don’t wait to get screened. This truly is preventable.
