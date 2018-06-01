Ochsner oncologists support new colorectal cancer screening recommendations

According to new guidelines recently amended by American Cancer Society (ACS), adults should begin colorectal cancer screening at age 45, for those at average risk. The previous recommendation had been a starting age of 50 years old.

Ochsner Baton Rouge Oncologist Burke “Jay” Brooks, M.D., is happy to see the updated recommendation. “I’m a very big supporter of proactive cancer screening,” said Brooks.

“ACS used a lot of research to make this new recommendation. Colon cancer is increasing in younger adults, but it is one of the easiest cancers to prevent with regular screening.”

ACS advises that adults age 45+ with an average risk undergo regular screening. There are several test options available for colorectal cancer screening. While there are some differences, the most important thing is to follow through with the screening. The guidelines stress that the tests must be repeated at the recommended intervals to be effective.

STOOL-BASED TESTS

Highly sensitive fecal immunochemical test (FIT) every year

Highly sensitive guaiac-based fecal occult blood test (gFOBT) every year

Multi-targeted stool DNA test (MT-sDNA) every 3 years

VISUAL EXAMS

Colonoscopy every 10 years

CT colonography (virtual colonoscopy) every 5 years

Flexible sigmoidoscopy (FSIG) every 5 years

Those at higher risk should begin screening before age 45. People who believe they are at higher risk should speak to their doctor.

HIGHER RISK GROUPS

A strong family history of colorectal cancer or certain types of polyps

A personal history of colorectal cancer or certain types of polyps

A personal history of inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease)

A known family history of a hereditary colorectal cancer syndrome such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) or Lynch syndrome (also known as hereditary non-polyposis colon cancer or HNPCC)

A personal history of radiation to the abdomen (belly) or pelvic area to treat a prior cancer

Please don’t wait to get screened. This truly is preventable.