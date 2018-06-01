CANN 5K to help end childhood hunger

The 4th Annual Changing and Advancing Nutrition Now (CANN) 5k is scheduled for Saturday, June 2 in downtown Baton Rouge.
4TH ANNUAL CANN 5K/WALK
The run, hosted by Gamma Eta Omega Chapter – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., in partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, aims to promote childhood hunger awareness.
|Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.