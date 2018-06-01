CANN 5K to help end childhood hunger

The 4th Annual Changing and Advancing Nutrition Now (CANN) 5k is scheduled for Saturday, June 2 in downtown Baton Rouge.

4TH ANNUAL CANN 5K/WALK

Saturday, June 2

8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

222 North Bouleveard

Baton Rouge

Register here

The run, hosted by Gamma Eta Omega Chapter – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., in partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, aims to promote childhood hunger awareness.