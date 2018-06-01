CANN 5K to help end childhood hunger - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

CANN 5K to help end childhood hunger

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: CANN Facebook page Source: CANN Facebook page
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The 4th Annual Changing and Advancing Nutrition Now (CANN) 5k is scheduled for Saturday, June 2 in downtown Baton Rouge.

4TH ANNUAL CANN 5K/WALK

  • Saturday, June 2
  • 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • 222 North Bouleveard
  • Baton Rouge
  • Register here   

The run, hosted by Gamma Eta Omega Chapter – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., in partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, aims to promote childhood hunger awareness.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly