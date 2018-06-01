New cookbook focuses on men's health

Traffic delays, detours and road closures in the WAFB viewing area.More >>
Junior third baseman Jake Slaughter ripped a RBI single to center field to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning, starting a three-run Tiger rally to give the LSU baseball team the 6-4 edge against San Diego State in Game 1 of the Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium Friday afternoon.More >>
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a shooting in Plaquemine Friday night, says the Plaquemine Police Department.More >>
People in Baton Rouge are no longer allowed to light up inside area bars and casinos.More >>
When you think of a prescription or doctor’s orders for your health, you probably don’t picture a cookbook, but that’s the concept behind the Guy’s Guide to Eating Well. It’s a cookbook designed with men’s health in mind.More >>
A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.More >>
Hill’s fiancée, Monique Davis, said her “heart just dropped” when she heard the ruling.More >>
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>
“The government harassed my father, stole my family’s money and is now apparently hoping we’ll just forget about it,” the family's son said.More >>
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.More >>
