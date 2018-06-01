Records: DNA from tissue led to Golden State Killer arrest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Records: DNA from tissue led to Golden State Killer arrest

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Court records show DNA from a tissue left in a trash can led authorities to arrest a former California police officer suspected of being the Golden State Killer. 

The documents released Friday about the arrest of 72-year-old Joseph DeAngelo detail the case that Sacramento County sheriff's investigators pieced together to obtain an arrest warrant in April. 

DeAngelo is suspected of committing at least a dozen killings and roughly 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s. 

Investigators linked DeAngelo to the killings by plugging DNA collected from a semen sample at one of the crime scenes into a genealogical website.

Authorities say they then collected trash from a can left outside DeAngelo's house to make the final DNA match. 

