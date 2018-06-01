Louisiana company can build a beach in your backyard

A Louisiana construction company offers to turn vacation dreams into reality by building a beach in your own backyard, according to a report from The Daily Advertiser.
Maurepas-based Zydeco Construction, LLC specialize in offers unique backyard amenities such as beaches, in-ground trampolines and custom outdoor kitchens.
Eric White, who owns Zydeco Construction, explains the beaches, or "swimming ponds," are crystal blue swimming ponds surrounded by sand. The beaches can be as large or small as the client desires.
"It has always been a dream of mine to do these different things," Zydeco Construction founder Eric White told the Lafayette newspaper.
"I am all about figuring out a way to make things happen. I can look at any situation and come up with a way to fix it. I like to stay in the market for things that most companies don't offer, especially custom requests."
White also specializes in residential drainage solutions, according to The Daily Advertiser.
He has also designed a patented pump for the swimming ponds.
White told the Daily Advertiser it costs around $60,000 and up to build the beach paradise.
For more information on Zydeco Construction, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/zydecollc/.
