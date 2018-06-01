Emu that fled captivity is returned to sanctuary - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Emu that fled captivity is returned to sanctuary

LISBON, Maine (AP) - An escape artist emu known as "The Bird" that got loose has been returned to its animal sanctuary in Maine.

Lisbon police, an animal control officer and much of the town searched throughout the day Thursday for the 5-foot-4-inch emu that escaped from its sanctuary. A spokeswoman for the sanctuary says the 19-year-old bird was captured near a neighbor's house.

The Bangor Daily News reports someone caring for The Bird was moving it to its summer residence when the flightless, ostrich-like animal bolted.

Police had said the 100-pound emu was somewhere in the woods. Animal officials say it previously attempted another escape a decade ago, but was caught.

___

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Court: Iowa church didn't defame women exploited by pastor

    Court: Iowa church didn't defame women exploited by pastor

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:27:09 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 4:12 PM EDT2018-06-01 20:12:11 GMT
    The Iowa Supreme Court says an all-male church board's characterization of female congregants who were pressured into sex with the pastor as sinning "adulteresses" who gave into "temptation" was constitutionally...More >>
    The Iowa Supreme Court says an all-male church board's characterization of female congregants who were pressured into sex with the pastor as sinning "adulteresses" who gave into "temptation" was constitutionally protected religious speech.More >>

  • Outgoing Missouri governor signs 'revenge porn' law

    Outgoing Missouri governor signs 'revenge porn' law

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:17:10 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 4:12 PM EDT2018-06-01 20:12:08 GMT
    (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>

  • Unlikely visitor, Rev. Graham campaigns in liberal Berkeley

    Unlikely visitor, Rev. Graham campaigns in liberal Berkeley

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:47:18 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-06-01 20:11:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...
    The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.More >>
    The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly