Ex-Apple employee gets 3-year prison term for embezzlement - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ex-Apple employee gets 3-year prison term for embezzlement

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A former Apple employee who double-billed the firm for business expenses on her company credit card and used the resulting credit to buy luxury items is now headed to prison.

Toni Ann Branca received a three-year state prison sentence Friday. The 42-year-old resident of Livingston, New Jersey pleaded guilty in January to theft by deception.

The state Attorney General's office says Branca embezzled about $243,000 from Apple while working as an administrative assistant.

Branca worked mostly from home and arranged employee training, travel and parking for her region. She was authorized to pay for company expenses with a company-issued credit card in her name.

Authorities say Apple made the duplicate payments to the credit card company, and Branca allegedly used the resulting credit balances to shop for clothes, electronics and furniture.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Outgoing Missouri governor signs 'revenge porn' law

    Outgoing Missouri governor signs 'revenge porn' law

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:17:10 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-06-01 19:30:18 GMT
    (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the podium after announcing his resignation in the governor's office, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens resigned amid a widening investigation that a...
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>
    Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.More >>

  • Unlikely visitor, Rev. Graham campaigns in liberal Berkeley

    Unlikely visitor, Rev. Graham campaigns in liberal Berkeley

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:47:18 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-06-01 19:29:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File). FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, evangelical preacher Franklin Graham speaks in Hanoi, Vietnam. Graham says he is coming to Berkeley, Calif., Friday, June 1, 2018, in peace and in a longshot attempt to sway s...
    The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.More >>
    The Rev. Franklin Graham says he is coming to Berkeley in peace _ and in a longshot attempt to sway some voters to support evangelic Christian candidates.More >>

  • Mormons grapple with race decades after ban on black leaders

    Mormons grapple with race decades after ban on black leaders

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-06-01 06:26:55 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-06-01 19:28:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson, center, and Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP board of directors, right, walk into a news conference, in Salt Lake City. The Mormon c...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, Mormon church President Russell M. Nelson, center, and Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP board of directors, right, walk into a news conference, in Salt Lake City. The Mormon c...
    The Mormon church is celebrating the 40th anniversary of reversing its ban on black people in the lay priesthood.More >>
    The Mormon church is celebrating the 40th anniversary of reversing its ban on black people in the lay priesthood.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly