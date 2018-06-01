Police return to Massachusetts home where 3 bodies found

(Springfield Police Department via AP). This photo provided by the Springfield Police Department shows Stewart Weldon. Two dead bodies have been found at the home of Weldon, who has been charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and torturing a woma...

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Investigators have returned to the Massachusetts home of a kidnapping suspect where police found three bodies.

The Republican newspaper reports that among those at the Springfield home early Friday was a ground-penetrating radar imaging company.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said Thursday investigators found three bodies "in and around" the home, where 40-year-old Stewart Weldon is believed to live.

Weldon was arrested last weekend following a police chase after fleeing a traffic stop. A woman in his car said Weldon had kidnapped, sexually assaulted and beat her.

Weldon is being held on $1 million bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday.

He has not been charged in connection with the discovery of the bodies, which have not yet been publicly identified.

