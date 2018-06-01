The Latest: Trump says Canada mistreats US farmers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Trump says Canada mistreats US farmers

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on U.S. trade policies (all times local):

10 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Canada has mistreated U.S. farmers on trade and officials there "must open their markets and take down their trade barriers!"

His tweet came Friday, the same day steel and aluminum tariffs were scheduled to take effect against Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

The U.S. allies pledged retaliatory countermeasures and warned of a trade war that would ultimately hurt American consumers.

Trump tweeted: "Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time. Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers! They report a really high surplus on trade with us. Do Timber & Lumber in U.S.?"

___

6:42 a.m.

Countries around the world are fighting back against President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, announcing retaliatory countermeasures and warning that the U.S. plan will hurt U.S. consumers.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement Friday that he told Trump in a phone call that the new U.S. tariffs on European, Mexican and Canadian goods are illegal and a "mistake." Macron pledged the riposte would be "firm" and "proportionate" and in line with World Trade Organization rules.

Germany's Volkswagen, Europe's largest automaker, warned that the decision could start a trade war that no side would win. The European Union and China said they will deepen ties on trade and investment as a result.

