YOUR TURN: Get Fit Red Stick

We hope you check out our new Facebook group Get Fit Red Stick.

So many of you have joined the conversation. It’s free and a place for you to share with others and be encouraged to reach your fitness goals - of any level.

This post made us laugh and came with video proof. Wilson George-Rosemarie posted:

That's their turn. Now, it's yours. To comment on this or anything else, send us an email to Yourturn@wafb.com.

We encourage you to join this great group and see people of all shapes and sizes getting fit.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.