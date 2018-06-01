YOUR TURN: Get Fit Red Stick

Louisiana state agencies are urging all residents to make sure their property and pets are covered this hurricane season. Since the August 2016 flood, that includes understanding insurance policies.More >>
The man connected to a deadly shooting on N. Harco Drive has been arrested, the Baton Rouge police said on Friday.More >>
Two people have been arrested and one is still wanted after reportedly stealing more than $1 million worth of cattle from public livestock markets across Louisiana.More >>
An adult male black bear was stuck in the backyard of a central Louisiana home for several hours on Friday, officials tell WAFB.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) is hosting its first ever Senior Prom on Friday, June 8.More >>
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>
Hopefully this latest product test reminds you to not try these things at home - - - just let Kristen do it for you!More >>
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.More >>
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.More >>
An unconfirmed tornado was caught on video crossing the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, May 31.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
A small plane has crashed at Midland International Air & Space Port.More >>
