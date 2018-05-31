'Throwdown' focuses on healthy, cheap school lunches - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Throwdown' focuses on healthy, cheap school lunches

By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Some top chefs are converging in Connecticut to help answer a question being asked every day in school cafeterias across the country.

What kind of tasty and nutritional dishes can be served for school lunches that students actually like and can be produced at rock-bottom costs while meeting federal government requirements?

The chefs will take part in the first "$1.25 Throwdown" contest in New London on Saturday. They'll try to create dishes that cost no more than $1.25 apiece to make.

That's the amount chef Dan Giusti and his company will be limited to when they serve New London's 3,900 school children each day.

Giusti, a former head chef at a top-rated restaurant, organized Saturday's event, which is both a fundraiser for city schools and a generator of new recipes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

