The Latest: St. Paul Archdiocese settles with abuse victims

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Latest on the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis' bankruptcy settlement with clergy abuse victims (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has agreed to a $210 million settlement with victims of clergy sexual abuse as part of a plan for bankruptcy reorganization.

Victims' attorney Jeff Anderson says 450 victims of sexual abuse came forward as part of the archdiocese's bankruptcy case.

He says the settlement was reached with the survivors and the archdiocese and includes accountability measures while it also "advances the ball of child protection." The archdiocese is planning to make a statement later Thursday.

In 2013, the Minnesota Legislature opened a three-year window in the statute of limitations that allowed alleged victims of prior abuse to sue for damages. That resulted in hundreds of claims being filed against the archdiocese and led it to file for bankruptcy in 2015.

11:30 a.m.

