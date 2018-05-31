Former dean convicted of shooting student over marijuana - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Former dean convicted of shooting student over marijuana

BOSTON (AP) - A former dean at a Boston high school who was known as an anti-violence advocate has been convicted of shooting and nearly killing a 17-year-old student.

Shaun Harrison was convicted Thursday of several charges including armed assault with intent to murder in the March 2015 shooting.

Prosecutors say the 58-year-old Harrison, a dean at Boston English, had recruited Luis Rodriguez to sell marijuana for him at the school and shot him because he believed the student was not generating enough sales and withholding money.

Authorities say Harrison shot the student in the back of the head. The bullet entered Rodriguez's head just under his right ear, breaking his jawbone, and causing nerve damage and hearing loss.

Harrison's attorney said Rodriguez was shot by one of his marijuana customers.

