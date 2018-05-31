US average mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 4.56 percent - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US average mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 4.56 percent

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). In this Wednesday, March 28, 2018, photo, a sold sign is shown outside a single-family home on the market in Denver. On Thursday, May 31, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). In this Wednesday, March 28, 2018, photo, a sold sign is shown outside a single-family home on the market in Denver. On Thursday, May 31, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, breaking a steady climb that pushed them to their highest levels in seven years.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages was 4.56 percent, down from 4.66 percent last week. Amid the peak home buying season, the average benchmark rate has been running at its highest levels since May 2011. By contrast, the 30-year rate averaged 3.94 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans dipped to 4.06 percent from 4.15 percent last week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawsuit: Care home forced disabled man to fight to the death

    Lawsuit: Care home forced disabled man to fight to the death

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:39:03 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:42:31 GMT
    The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after workers at the private care home where he lived forced him to fight...More >>
    The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after workers at the private care home where he lived forced him to fight another resident.More >>

  • Man acquitted for destroying 2nd Ten Commandments monument

    Man acquitted for destroying 2nd Ten Commandments monument

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:42:27 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:42:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jill Zeman Bleed, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, a Ten Commandments monument outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., is blocked off after a man crashed into it with a vehicle, less than 24 hours after the privately f...(AP Photo/Jill Zeman Bleed, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, a Ten Commandments monument outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., is blocked off after a man crashed into it with a vehicle, less than 24 hours after the privately f...
    A man who destroyed a Ten Commandments monument outside of Oklahoma's state Capitol was acquitted Thursday of destroying another one three years later outside of Arkansas'.More >>
    A man who destroyed a Ten Commandments monument outside of Oklahoma's state Capitol was acquitted Thursday of destroying another one three years later outside of Arkansas'.More >>

  • Florida officials make few changes for upcoming storm season

    Florida officials make few changes for upcoming storm season

    Thursday, May 31 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-05-31 14:37:24 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:42:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...
    Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.More >>
    Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly