EPA sends fuel economy standards rollback to White House - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EPA sends fuel economy standards rollback to White House

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency has sent the White House a proposal widely expected to scale back future fuel-economy standards for cars and trucks.

EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox confirmed Thursday that the agency has sent proposed new standards to the Office of Management and Budget for review.

The move is one of the required steps before a federal rule is adopted.

Landmark rules set by the Obama administration mandated that cars and light trucks average more than 50 miles per gallon by 2025, a move to fight climate-changing emissions from automobile exhaust.

Any rollback in U.S. fuel-economy efforts would affect the automobile industry globally, and weaken efforts to curb pollution and climate-changing emissions.

There were no immediate details on the revised rules sent to the White House. Wilcox said the agency would not comment while the proposed changes go through federal review.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt had signaled plans for a rollback in the Obama fuel-economy standards, saying this spring the standards were "too high." President Donald Trump in January said his administration was cutting rules on Detroit automakers and would "get Motor City revving its engines again."

Just what the new rules would look like has been the topic of months of wrangling among federal agencies, automakers, states and others.

Pruitt has not specified what limits would be put in place. But he said in April the EPA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration would establish a standard that "allows auto manufacturers to make cars that people both want and can afford - while still expanding environmental and safety benefits of newer cars."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawsuit: Care home forced disabled man to fight to the death

    Lawsuit: Care home forced disabled man to fight to the death

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:39 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:39:03 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:42:31 GMT
    The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after workers at the private care home where he lived forced him to fight...More >>
    The mother of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found encased in concrete alleges he died from injuries suffered after workers at the private care home where he lived forced him to fight another resident.More >>

  • Man acquitted for destroying 2nd Ten Commandments monument

    Man acquitted for destroying 2nd Ten Commandments monument

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:42:27 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:42:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jill Zeman Bleed, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, a Ten Commandments monument outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., is blocked off after a man crashed into it with a vehicle, less than 24 hours after the privately f...(AP Photo/Jill Zeman Bleed, File). FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, a Ten Commandments monument outside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., is blocked off after a man crashed into it with a vehicle, less than 24 hours after the privately f...
    A man who destroyed a Ten Commandments monument outside of Oklahoma's state Capitol was acquitted Thursday of destroying another one three years later outside of Arkansas'.More >>
    A man who destroyed a Ten Commandments monument outside of Oklahoma's state Capitol was acquitted Thursday of destroying another one three years later outside of Arkansas'.More >>

  • Florida officials make few changes for upcoming storm season

    Florida officials make few changes for upcoming storm season

    Thursday, May 31 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-05-31 14:37:24 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-05-31 16:42:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). FILE- This Sept. 10, 2017 file photo shows waves crashing over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as storm surge from Hurricane Irma impacts Miami. Florida’s governor and Legislature promised a ...
    Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.More >>
    Florida officials make few changes going into another possible hectic hurricane season.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly