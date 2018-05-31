Sears to close another 72 stores as sales plunge

NEW YORK (AP) - Sears will close another 72 stores as sales plunge and losses grow.
The beleaguered retailer said that it has identified about 100 stores that are no longer turning a profit, and the majority of those locations will be shuttered soon.
Sears lost $424 million, or $3.93 per share, for the period ended May 5. It earned $245 million, or $2.29 per share, a year earlier, a quarter that included a $492 million gain tied to the sale of the Craftsman brand.
Revenue tumbled more than 30 percent to $2.89 billion, with store closings already underway contributing to almost two thirds of the decline.
Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer's health, tumbled 11.9 percent. Comparable-stores sales slid 9.5 percent at Kmart stores, and 13.4 percent at Sears.
The one-time powerhouse retailer that survived two world wars and the Great Depression has been calving off pieces of itself as it burns through money.
Kenmore, the retailer's appliance brand, became the latest potential sale after ESL Investments, the company's largest shareholder, headed by Sears Chairman and CEO Edward Lampert, said it might be interested in buying it.
Lampert, who combined Sears and Kmart in 2005 after helping to bring the latter out of bankruptcy, has long pledged to save the famed retailer, which started in the 1880s as a mail-order catalog business.
Shares of Sears Holdings Corp., based outside of Chicago in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, fell more than 4 percent before the opening bell Thursday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.More >>
Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.More >>
The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.More >>
The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.More >>
A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.More >>
A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.More >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fallMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fallMore >>
Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about raceMore >>
Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about raceMore >>
Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day WeekendMore >>
Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day WeekendMore >>
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyMore >>
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyMore >>
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoMore >>
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoMore >>
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetMore >>
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetMore >>
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.More >>
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitMore >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitMore >>
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.More >>
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.More >>