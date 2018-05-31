UK review shows firms' excuses for failing to promote women - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK review shows firms' excuses for failing to promote women

LONDON (AP) - A government-backed review on gender balance in some of Britain's biggest companies revealed a list of excuses used to explain why they've failed to appoint more women to the boardroom.

The government's business department released the list of excuses Thursday as part of its efforts to promote diversity. The excuses include that women "don't fit in" and "don't want the hassle" of top jobs. Another suggested that "shareholders just aren't interested in the make-up of the board, so why should we be?"

Business Minister Andrew Griffiths says it is "shocking that some businesses think these pitiful and patronizing excuses are acceptable reasons to keep women from the top jobs."

Companies and individuals weren't named.

The number of all-male FTSE 350 boards fell from 152 in 2011 to 10 last year.

