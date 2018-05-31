Markets calm on signs that Italy may avoid elections - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Markets calm on signs that Italy may avoid elections

(Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP). Five-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio meets reporters at the Italian parliament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Italy will take more time to try to form a government rather than head for another election in order to a... (Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP). Five-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio meets reporters at the Italian parliament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Italy will take more time to try to form a government rather than head for another election in order to a...
(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). In this photo taken on Thursday, April 5, 2018, Italian President Sergio Mattarella addresses journalists at the Quirinale Presidential Palace at the end of the second day of political consultations, in Rome. Italy's pr... (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). In this photo taken on Thursday, April 5, 2018, Italian President Sergio Mattarella addresses journalists at the Quirinale Presidential Palace at the end of the second day of political consultations, in Rome. Italy's pr...

MILAN (AP) - Financial markets have calmed amid signs that Italy may avoid imminent elections after President Sergio Mattarella gave two populist parties time to figure out whether they can agree on an alternative to a euroskeptic economy minister.

The leader of the 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, has proposed moving the contested ministerial candidate to a different Cabinet post. League leader Matteo Salvini, meanwhile, said he isn't closing the doors on any solution. But he's also showing some resistance to the change, saying "if someone in Berlin or Paris wakes up in a bad mood that doesn't mean that an Italian minister gets kicked out."

Mattarella gave the leaders time to form a coalition government after markets plunged on news of an interim administration that would take Italy to new elections.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Florida school shooting suspect foretold intention in videos

    Florida school shooting suspect foretold intention in videos

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 4:19 AM EDT2018-05-31 08:19:07 GMT
    The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going...More >>
    The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die.".More >>

  • Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape, criminal sex act charges

    Harvey Weinstein indicted on rape, criminal sex act charges

    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-05-31 04:06:12 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 4:18 AM EDT2018-05-31 08:18:48 GMT
    (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...(Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool). FILE - In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein listens during a court proceeding in New York. Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury that's weighing whether to indict him on rape and...

    Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

    More >>

    Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges for alleged attacks on two women in New York.

    More >>

  • Contract for Vegas casino employees nears expiration

    Contract for Vegas casino employees nears expiration

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:26:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 4:17 AM EDT2018-05-31 08:17:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...
    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.More >>
    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly