The Latest: US, European officials meet as tariffs loom

PARIS (AP) - The Latest on trade tensions between the United States and the European Union (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

U.S. and European trade chiefs are meeting hours before the U.S. is expected to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum that could unleash a trade war.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Le Figaro newspaper that a decision on tariffs would likely come after markets close Thursday. The U.S. decision is likely to be to impose tariffs, though there is slim hope that the two sides could reach a last-minute agreement.

Ross met Thursday morning in Paris with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, whose government has vigorously objected to tariffs.

And U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is meeting in Paris on Thursday with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom among other international trade chiefs.

In his Le Figaro interview, Ross said the Americans are still open to discussion, and the EU would be to blame for any trade war if it imposes retaliatory tariffs as expected.

6:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump's administration is planning to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum imports after failing to win concessions from the European Union, a move that could provoke retaliatory tariffs and inflame trans-Atlantic trade tensions.

The tariffs are likely to go into effect on the EU with an announcement by Friday's deadline, according to two people familiar with the discussions. The administration's plans could change if the two sides are able to reach a last-minute agreement, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Trump announced in March the United States would slap a 25 percent tariff on imported steel, and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum, citing national security interests. But he granted an exemption to the EU and other U.S. allies; that reprieve expires Friday.

