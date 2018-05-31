Thai appeals court dismisses case against British activist - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Thai appeals court dismisses case against British activist

(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File). FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2016, file photo, British labor rights activist Andy Hall talks to reporters at the Supreme Court in Bangkok. A Thai court of appeal dismissed criminal defamation charges against Hall who was sued ... (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File). FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2016, file photo, British labor rights activist Andy Hall talks to reporters at the Supreme Court in Bangkok. A Thai court of appeal dismissed criminal defamation charges against Hall who was sued ...

BANGKOK (AP) - A Thai court of appeals has dismissed criminal defamation charges against a British labor rights activist who was sued by a fruit packaging company after he alleged human rights violations at its factory.

Andy Hall's protracted legal battle stemmed from a 2013 report he researched for Finnish consumer organization Finnwatch that alleged labor abuses at Natural Fruit's pineapple canning operation. It employed migrant workers from Myanmar who said the company abused them and broke labor regulations.

Sunya Joongdee, a lawyer for Hall, said Thursday's court ruling dismissed the criminal defamation case, which also resulted in the collapse of a related computer crime case.

He says the court accepted that Hall's interviews with migrant workers revealed information that should be made public.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Contract for Vegas casino employees nears expiration

    Contract for Vegas casino employees nears expiration

    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:26:30 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:06 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:06:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing...
    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.More >>
    The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.More >>

  • 1st lawmaker expelled since #MeToo seeking office in Arizona

    1st lawmaker expelled since #MeToo seeking office in Arizona

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-05-31 00:36:14 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:43:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Don Shooter gestures on the floor of the Arizona House in Phoenix, Ariz. Shooter, who was kicked out of the legislature earlier this year because of a lengthy pattern o...(AP Photo/Bob Christie, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Don Shooter gestures on the floor of the Arizona House in Phoenix, Ariz. Shooter, who was kicked out of the legislature earlier this year because of a lengthy pattern o...
    A former Arizona lawmaker who became the first kicked out of a state Legislature since the #MeToo movement began is running for office again.More >>
    A former Arizona lawmaker who became the first kicked out of a state Legislature since the #MeToo movement began is running for office again.More >>

  • Cryptic emergency alert panics Oregon city's residents

    Cryptic emergency alert panics Oregon city's residents

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:06:06 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 2:42 AM EDT2018-05-31 06:42:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...
    The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for...More >>
    The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly