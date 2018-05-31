Missouri governor says fight not over, even in surrender

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhode...

(AP Photo/Jim Salter). St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks at a news conference Wednesday, May 30, 2018, announcing that her office dismissed felony computer data tampering charges against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. Greitens announced his r...

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

By DAVID A. LIEB and JIM SALTER

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Analysts say Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens could find a political revival challenging, especially in a #MeToo environment where he would be vulnerable to attack for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair.

The Republican and former Navy SEAL officer has hinted at a possible political comeback, declaring during his resignation announcement Tuesday that "this is not the end of our fight."

He is stepping down Friday amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign violations but is still defiantly asserting that he's done nothing worthy of being forced out of office.

Even though he's quitting amid scandal, some Greitens voters said they still like him. Retiree Wilma Nelson said she would be open to voting for Greitens again if he sought to re-enter politics.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.