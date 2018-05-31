China reserves right to retaliate for US investment curbs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China reserves right to retaliate for US investment curbs

BEIJING (AP) - China has criticized proposed U.S. investment controls as a violation of global trade rules and says it reserves the right to retaliate if they take effect.

The Commerce Ministry's comment Thursday came as the two sides prepared for weekend talks in Beijing on American complaints about China's trade surplus and Beijing's promise to buy more American goods.

A ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said the White House proposal to restrict Chinese investment in the United States violates the "rules and basic spirit" of the World Trade Organization.

Gao said, "The Chinese side will carefully evaluate the U.S. measures and reserves the right to take corresponding measures."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 76ers exec accused of trashing others anonymously on Twitter

    76ers exec accused of trashing others anonymously on Twitter

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 1:25 AM EDT2018-05-30 05:25:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:27 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:27:23 GMT
    Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo denying online report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that include posts critical of Embiid, Fultz.More >>
    Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo denying online report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that include posts critical of Embiid, Fultz.More >>

  • 1st lawmaker expelled since #MeToo seeking office in Arizona

    1st lawmaker expelled since #MeToo seeking office in Arizona

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-05-31 00:36:14 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:19:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Don Shooter gestures on the floor of the Arizona House in Phoenix, Ariz. Shooter, who was kicked out of the legislature earlier this year because of a lengthy pattern o...(AP Photo/Bob Christie, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Don Shooter gestures on the floor of the Arizona House in Phoenix, Ariz. Shooter, who was kicked out of the legislature earlier this year because of a lengthy pattern o...
    A former Arizona lawmaker who became the first kicked out of a state Legislature since the #MeToo movement began is running for office again.More >>
    A former Arizona lawmaker who became the first kicked out of a state Legislature since the #MeToo movement began is running for office again.More >>

  • Florida school shooting suspect foretold intention in videos

    Florida school shooting suspect foretold intention in videos

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-05-31 05:19:03 GMT
    The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going...More >>
    The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly