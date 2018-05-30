LSU holds Memorial Day ceremony with wreath-laying, Taps

Much of the country recognized Memorial Day on Monday, May 28, but LSU held its ceremony Wednesday.

The Ole War Skule-style Memorial Day ceremony held Wednesday happened to fit with its original date. From 1868 to 1970, Memorial Day was held on May 30 instead of the last Monday of May. It was moved in order to create a long holiday weekend.

The ceremony honored those who gave their lives in service of the country with a wreath-laying ceremony, Taps, and a moment of silence.

