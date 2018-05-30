Baptist church removing Jesus statue it deems too 'Catholic' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baptist church removing Jesus statue it deems too 'Catholic'

By CHRISTINA L. MYERS
Associated Press

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) - A Baptist church in South Carolina has voted to remove a statue of Jesus Christ because some believe it's too "Catholic" for their place of worship.

The hand-carved, 7-foot (2-meter) statue and accompanying reliefs showing scenes from the life of Christ have been displayed outside Red Bank Baptist Church in Lexington for a decade.

But Pastor Jeff Wright says the statue is being taken down this week. In a letter, Pastor said some congregants feel it is "Catholic in nature," and it needs to be removed to avoid confusion. He did not explain why. Wright didn't return telephone calls or respond to messages The Associated Press left in person with his staff Wednesday.

Artist Delbert Baker Jr. responded in a letter posted on Facebook that removing the statue makes no sense.

