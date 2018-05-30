Nielsen's top 20 programs for May 21-27 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Nielsen's top 20 programs for May 21-27

By The Associated Press

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 21-27. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NCIS," CBS, 12.07 million.

2. "Roseanne," ABC, 10.58 million.

3. NBA Conference Finals: Houston at Golden State, Game 6, TNT, 9.47 million.

4. NBA Conference Finals: Golden State at Houston, Game 5, TNT, 9.32 million.

5. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 8.78 million.

6. "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes," ABC, 8.77 million.

7. "American Idol" (Monday), ABC, 8.68 million.

8. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 8.67 million.

9. NBA Conference Finals: Houston at Golden State, Game 4, TNT, 8.37 million.

10. NBA Conference Finals: Boston at Cleveland, Game 6, ESPN, 8.27 million.

11. NBA Conference Finals: Boston at Cleveland, Game 4, ESPN, 7.94 million.

12. NBA Conference Finals: Cleveland at Boston, Game 5, ESPN, 7.51 million.

13. "Survivor," CBS, 7.33 million.

14. "The Middle," ABC, 7.09 million.

15. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.72 million.

16. "NCIS" (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 6.62 million.

17. "60 Minutes," CBS, 6.32 million.

18. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 6.29 million.

19. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 6.2 million.

20. "Law & Order: SVU," NBC, 6.12 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

