FDA approves artificial iris - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FDA approves artificial iris

The prosthetic was approved for adults and children with missing or damages irises. (Source: Pixabay) The prosthetic was approved for adults and children with missing or damages irises. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it's approved the first standalone prosthetic iris in the United States.

The surgically implanted device, called the CustomFlex Artificial Iris, was approved for adults and children with a missing or damaged iris, the colored area around the pupil that controls the amount of light entering the eye.

"Today's approval of the first artificial iris provides a novel method to treat iris defects that reduces sensitivity to bright light and glare. It also improves the cosmetic appearance of the eye in patients with aniridia,” said Malvina Eydelman, M.D., director of the Division of Ophthalmic, and Ear, Nose and Throat Devices at the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

The FDA defines aniridia as "a rare genetic disorder in which the iris is completely or partially absent." The condition affects around 1 in 50,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S.

The CustomFlex Artificial Iris is made from "thin, foldable medical-grade silicone and is custom-sized and colored for each individual patient," and is "held in place by the anatomical structures of the eye or, if needed, by sutures."

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • Cancer group says colon screening should start at 45, not 50

    Cancer group says colon screening should start at 45, not 50

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-05-30 14:15:55 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 12:58 AM EDT2018-05-31 04:58:46 GMT
    (NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...(NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...
    New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.More >>
    New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.More >>

  • Deadly Nipah virus, which can harm brain, experiencing outbreak in India

    Deadly Nipah virus, which can harm brain, experiencing outbreak in India

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:10:25 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:10:25 GMT
    In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, paramedics wear protective suits as a precautionary measure against the Nipah virus as they bury a man. (Source: AP Photo/K.Shijith)In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, paramedics wear protective suits as a precautionary measure against the Nipah virus as they bury a man. (Source: AP Photo/K.Shijith)

    The Nipah virus can lead to inflammation of the brain, resulting sometimes in a coma, and is fatal in 40-75 percent of cases.

    More >>

    The Nipah virus can lead to inflammation of the brain, resulting sometimes in a coma, and is fatal in 40-75 percent of cases.

    More >>

  • Trump adopts healthier diet hoping to drop 10 to 15 pounds

    Trump adopts healthier diet hoping to drop 10 to 15 pounds

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:07 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:07:53 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:25:30 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump's go-to fast food meals could be getting swapped out for healthier options.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's go-to fast food meals could be getting swapped out for healthier options.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly