WANTED: Man accused of robbing Capital One Bank

The Capital One Bank on Airline Highway was robbed Wednesday (Source: Google Maps)

Police are looking for this man, accused of robbing the Capital One Bank on Airline Highway (Source: BRPD)

The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to find a man accused of robbing the Capital One Bank on Airline Highway.

Officials say the robbery happened at the location on 8031 Airline Hwy. just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30. The black male reportedly walked into the bank and gave one of the tellers a note demanding money.

The man then grabbed an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

