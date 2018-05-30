Iberville Parish officials to hold active shooter drill at Plaquemine school Thursday

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office would like to let residents know an "intense" active shooter drill will be held at a school in Plaquemine on Thursday, May 31.

The drill will be conducted at Iberville Math, Science, and Arts Academy west campus in Plaquemine around 10 a.m.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says this will be the most intense drill deputies have ever participated in since they will not know where the shooter is on the school's campus, nor will they know if there are multiple shooters or just one. The drill will also simulate injuries to students and faculty, which will require deputies to help students hide or evacuate the school.

Other agencies to participate in the drill include:

Iberville Parish School Board

Plaquemine Police Department

Plaquemine Fire Department

Acadian Ambulance

Ochsner Medical Complex-Iberville

A group of students from MSA and Plaquemine High will play various roles of injured, scared, panicked students to make it as real as possible.

"We have all seen that shootings at schools can happen anywhere at any time. We have school resource officers at every public school in Iberville Parish, so they are our first line of defense. They, and all our law enforcement officers, need this training to prepare them, as much as possible, for these horrific events," said Stassi.

The parish's program to put officers at every school was beefed up several years ago, Stassi says. "This is a $700,000 investment paid by the sheriff's office and school board, so we take student safety very seriously," he said.

The sheriff's office has already conducted several surprise visits to schools to see how staff reacts to lockdowns and where improvements can be made.

"The public will see a lot of emergency vehicles and activity at the school on Thursday, May 31. We want to make sure they know this is a training drill," said Stassi.

