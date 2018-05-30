Lawsuit says Iowa's voter ID law violates state constitution

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A lawsuit claims Iowa's new voter identification law violates the state constitution.
Priorities USA Foundation says the lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Polk County District Court in Des Moines. The national group, which is covering legal costs, provided a copy of the lawsuit.
It's the first legal challenge against the new ID requirement and its provisions. Parts of the law will be in effect for Iowa's upcoming June 5 primary, though a requirement to show ID to cast a regular ballot won't be in place until 2019.
The lawsuit's plaintiffs are the League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa and an Iowa State University student.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is named as a defendant in the suit. His office did not respond to a request for comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.More >>
A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.More >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fallMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fallMore >>
Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about raceMore >>
Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about raceMore >>
Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day WeekendMore >>
Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day WeekendMore >>
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyMore >>
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyMore >>
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoMore >>
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoMore >>
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetMore >>
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetMore >>
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.More >>
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.More >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitMore >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summitMore >>
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.More >>
A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.More >>