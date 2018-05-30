From the First Alert Forecast Team

We are definitely locked into a hot, humid, and mainly dry weather pattern that persists through the rest of the work week and the weekend too. The First Alert Forecast calls for highs in the low 90s for Thursday and Friday, with mid 90s expected over the weekend. In fact, we would not be surprised to see a few neighborhoods hit the upper 90s on either Saturday or Sunday.

Keep in mind the normal high temperature this time of year is in the upper 80s to near 90°. That means we not only maintain the current run of above normal temperatures for a fourth straight week, but we also keep the consecutive run of days at 90° or above intact. To be honest, the Storm Team does not see anything good coming out of either of those two factoids.

Accompanying those warmer than normal 90s will be continued summer-like humidity. Morning starts will be in the low to mid 70s through the week and weekend, a reflection of abundant Gulf moisture at the lower levels. Higher humidity typically results in higher morning minimum temperatures.

Unfortunately, our high humidity will not translate into the much needed rain most of us would like to see.

A ridge of high pressure, centered over Texas, will expand over Louisiana through the week and into the weekend. That will put a “lid“ on the atmosphere, inhibiting the opportunity for rain clouds to develop.

Given this scenario, the First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at just 10 percent for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, then nudges them up slightly to 10 to 20 percent on Sunday. And frankly, even if you are one of the lucky ones to get a shower in the coming days, it’s unlikely to amount to much.

The forecast guidance for early next week does suggest that a weak cool front will slip south and into the Lower Mississippi Valley on Monday and Tuesday. The front likely stalls over the region, providing a slight enhancement for showers. For now, will set rain chances at 20 to 30 percent for Monday and Tuesday. Once again, the majority stay dry and most of those that do see rain are not likely to get much of it.

What’s more, that weak cool front won’t offer much cooling. The outlook for Monday and Tuesday keeps morning minimums in the low to mid 70s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

If you haven’t seen the memo, it reads, “Summer’s here!”

