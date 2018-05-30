The Latest: Video of Vegas mass shooting has few new details

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on records released by Las Vegas police regarding the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Aerial video released by Las Vegas police provides a unique overview but little new information about the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history.

A quick review of footage released Wednesday includes six hours of video from a fixed-wing airplane.

The sequence began more than two hours after the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds at a concert near the Mandalay Bay resort.

Video also shows the gold-window facade of the hotel where the shooter had fired for about 10 minutes from the 32nd floor.

The footage scans the surrounding neighborhood and features eerie infrared eye-in-the-sky images.

After daylight, some of the newly released video shows investigators wearing yellow jackets beginning to explore debris around the grandstands, VIP area and green field where 22,000 people fled as shots rained down from rapid-fire assault-style weapons.

Police and the FBI say they don't know the shooter's motive, but they determined he acted alone and the attack had no link to international terrorism.

The material marked the fourth batch of records made public under court orders.

2:40 p.m.

Las Vegas police released video from traffic surveillance cameras along the Las Vegas Strip showing emergency vehicles arriving as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history unfolded.

A partial review of files made public Wednesday under court order shows video of police cars streaming down Las Vegas Boulevard and an aircraft view of the Mandalay Bay resort and concert venue where the attack occurred.

The video includes footage from Oct. 1 when shots were being fired into the crowd after 10 p.m. Muzzle flashes of gunfire cannot be seen from the camera view about a block from the concert venue.

As emergency vehicles clog the street, shadows can be seen of people running across a pedestrian bridge and people on the sidewalk clutching each other as they emerge from darkness and pass the camera.

The video is in color but there is no sound.

Courts have ordered police to make public officers' body-camera video, dispatch logs, witness accounts and officer reports.

The material released Wednesday was the fourth batch of records made public under the court order.

Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were injured when gunfire rained from the high-rise Mandalay Bay into the outdoor concert crowd.

1 p.m.

Police in Las Vegas have released another batch of public records about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The release of video on Wednesday came after courts ordered the department to make public police body-camera video, dispatch logs, witness accounts and officer reports from the Oct. 1 shooting.

It's the fourth batch of records to be released under the court order.

The material has not detailed a possible motive and instead recounts tales of horror and heroism as officers responded to the massacre.

Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were injured when gunfire rained from a high-rise hotel into an outdoor concert crowd on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has banned comment from the department about the material being released. The FBI has declined to comment.

Both agencies say they don't have a motive for the attack and the investigation is ongoing.

They say gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone and the attack had no link to international terrorism.

10:20 a.m.

Police in Las Vegas are scheduled to release more records about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The release of the materials has been promised for noon Wednesday.

Courts ordered the release of public records including police body-camera video, dispatch logs, witness accounts and officer reports from the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has banned comment from the department about the material.

The FBI has also declined to comment.

Both say they don't have a motive for the attack, and that the investigation is ongoing.

They say gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone in shooting from a high-rise hotel room into an outdoor concert crowd below, and that the attack had no link to international terrorism.

