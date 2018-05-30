People brave 90+ temps to get free Chick-fil-A food

Dozens of people are camped out outside of the new Chick-fil-A for a chance to win free food (Source: WAFB)

Dozens of people are camped out outside of the new Chick-fil-A for a chance to win free food (Source: WAFB)

It looks like as if a new campground has opened near LSU. But it’s actually dozens of people braving temperatures above 90° for a year’s worth of Chick-fil-A.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, 42 people were in line and planned to camp out overnight until the franchise’s newest restaurant opens on Burbank Drive at Ben Hur at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Many have set up tents and are sitting around in stadium chairs. The franchise will give the first 100 people in line a voucher good for one free meal per week for an entire year.

The second person in line is Nancy Tull, 71. This is the eighth time Tull has camped outside a Chick-fil-A to cash in on the deal.

The franchise owner, Corey Teem, owned the Chick-fil-A in Cortana Mall for ten years before that location closed.

Those waiting in line are being fed breakfast, lunch, and dinner from the new Chick-fil-A location and are able to enter the restaurant to use the restroom and charge their phones.

The restaurant is asking customers to bring a new or gently used children’s book that will eventually be donated to the Southside YMCA in Baton Rouge.

