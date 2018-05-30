BREC hosting pickleball classes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BREC hosting pickleball classes

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: BREC Source: BREC
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

BREC is hosting pickleball class Wednesday, May 30 at Antioch Boulevard Park for anyone interested in learning how to play.

PICKLEBALL

  • Wednesday, May 30
  • 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Antioch Boulevard Park
    6229 Antioch Boulevard
  • Kathy Drive Park
    1801 Kathy Drive

Pickleball combines badminton, tennis, and table tennis and can be played by any age.


While the rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, it can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players.

Pickleball is offered at several BREC parks for $5 per month or $60 per year.

For more information, call 225-275-9819.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly