BREC hosting pickleball classes

BREC is hosting pickleball class Wednesday, May 30 at Antioch Boulevard Park for anyone interested in learning how to play.

PICKLEBALL

Wednesday, May 30

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Antioch Boulevard Park

6229 Antioch Boulevard

6229 Antioch Boulevard Kathy Drive Park

1801 Kathy Drive

Pickleball combines badminton, tennis, and table tennis and can be played by any age.



While the rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, it can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players.

Pickleball is offered at several BREC parks for $5 per month or $60 per year.

For more information, call 225-275-9819.

