Louisiana governor signs ban on 15-week abortions

A bid to ban abortions after 15 weeks has become law in Louisiana.

A spokesman for Gov. John Bel Edwards says Wednesday that the Democrat has signed the proposal , which would only take effect if a federal court upholds a similar law in Mississippi.

The measure imposes a prison sentence of up to two years for someone who performs the procedure after 15 weeks.

Democratic Sen. John Milkovich, who sponsored the bill, says the state is moving to protect the unborn.

Reproductive health advocates have opposed the bill.

Mississippi enacted a 15-week abortion ban in March. It was immediately challenged and a federal judge put it on hold. That state now faces what's expected to be a long legal battle.

