Fed finds nationwide pickup in manufacturing activity - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fed finds nationwide pickup in manufacturing activity

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Federal Reserve's latest survey of business conditions found manufacturing activity accelerating in many parts of the country in late April and early May, even as some businesses expressed concern about uncertainty cause by rising trade tensions.

The Fed said Wednesday that its survey described the economy as expanding at a moderate pace with more than half of the central bank's 12 regions reporting a pickup in industrial activity and a third of those districts describing manufacturing conditions as "strong."

The survey was taken after the Trump administration announced plans to institute tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, actions designed to boost domestic producers.

It will inform discussions when the central bank meets next month, when it is expected to raise rates.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge blocked California law on life-ending drugs. Now what?

    Judge blocked California law on life-ending drugs. Now what?

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 3:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 19:26:01 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:29:57 GMT
    A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.More >>
    A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.More >>

  • Lawsuit says Iowa's voter ID law violates state constitution

    Lawsuit says Iowa's voter ID law violates state constitution

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:25:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:29:52 GMT
    A lawsuit alleges Iowa's new voter identification law violates the state constitution.More >>
    A lawsuit alleges Iowa's new voter identification law violates the state constitution.More >>

  • Fellow military vet to succeed Greitens as Missouri governor

    Fellow military vet to succeed Greitens as Missouri governor

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-05-30 12:45:54 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-05-30 20:29:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...
    Eric Greitens' planned resignation as Missouri governor will elevate another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.More >>
    Eric Greitens' planned resignation as Missouri governor will elevate another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly