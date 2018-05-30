Louisiana Sports Festival features drop-off fun park for kids

The inaugural Louisiana Sports Festival is partnering with X Fusion Family Arena to provide supervised activities for kids during the festival.

The outdoor multisport festival will be held at the BREC Farr Park in Baton Rouge on June 9 and 10.

The X Fusion Fun Park will allow parents to drop off their children (ages 4 and up) while they participate in the events for adults.

For more information about the kids' activities and events visit: https://www.louisianasportsfest.com/kids-activities/

Parents can pick up and drop off their children throughout the day with a valid photo ID.

The X Fusion Fun Park for children will feature:

Obstacle Courses

Recreational Games

Nerf Rival Battlefield

Toddler Playground

Face Painting

Bounce Houses

Arts and Crafts

Supervised Child Care

The cost of the fun park is $15 per child and will feature a discount for siblings.

Parents can also choose to play with their child in the fun park. The cost for parents who supervise their child in the park is $10 per child.

Children can also participate in their own events such as an Obstacle Course Fun Run and a Kids Scavenger Hunt.

The OCR Fun Run features a scaled down version of the adult obstacle course that is specifically designed for kids.

Children can challenge themselves on the OCR course while having fun at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 9.

Each child that participates will be supplied with a Scavenger Hunt Run backpack to store their items as they run through the course to collect as many of the hidden objects as possible.

Children can run wild and challenge their skills at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 9.

