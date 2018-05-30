Harvey Weinstein accusers attend Pulitzer awards ceremony - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Harvey Weinstein accusers attend Pulitzer awards ceremony

NEW YORK (AP) - Two of Harvey Weinstein's accusers have watched from the audience as journalists whose work led to his arrest received their Pulitzer Prize awards.

The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine received the gold medal for public service Wednesday for reporting on decades of sexual abuse allegations against the Hollywood mogul.

The stories by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey of The Times and Ronan Farrow for The New Yorker sparked the #MeToo movement.

Joining the luncheon at Columbia University in support of the journalistic work were Rosanna Arquette and Annabella Sciorra. The actresses are among those who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, allegations he denies.

Farrow was also joined by his mother, actress Mia Farrow.

Rapper-songwriter Kendrick Lamar was there to pick up his Pulitzer Prize for music.

