Harvey Weinstein accusers attend Pulitzer awards ceremony - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Harvey Weinstein accusers attend Pulitzer awards ceremony

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Pulitzer Prize winner for public service Ronan Farrow, second from right, his mother Mia Farrow, far right, Anabella Sciorra, far left, and Rosanna Arquette, second from left, two women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual mi... (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Pulitzer Prize winner for public service Ronan Farrow, second from right, his mother Mia Farrow, far right, Anabella Sciorra, far left, and Rosanna Arquette, second from left, two women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual mi...
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Pulitzer Prize winner for public service Ronan Farrow, center, Annabella Sciorra, left, and Rosanna Arquette, right, arrive for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners awards luncheon at Columbia University, Wednesday May 30, 2018, ... (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Pulitzer Prize winner for public service Ronan Farrow, center, Annabella Sciorra, left, and Rosanna Arquette, right, arrive for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners awards luncheon at Columbia University, Wednesday May 30, 2018, ...
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Annabella Sciorra, left, stands with Pulitzer Prize winner for public service Ronan Farrow, second from left, Rosanna Arquette, and Farrow's mother Mia Farrow, right, as they arrive for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners award... (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Annabella Sciorra, left, stands with Pulitzer Prize winner for public service Ronan Farrow, second from left, Rosanna Arquette, and Farrow's mother Mia Farrow, right, as they arrive for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners award...
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Pulitzer Prize winner for public service Ronan Farrow, arrives for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners awards luncheon at Columbia University, Wednesday May 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Pulitzer Prize winner for public service Ronan Farrow, arrives for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners awards luncheon at Columbia University, Wednesday May 30, 2018, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - Two of Harvey Weinstein's accusers have watched from the audience as journalists whose work led to his arrest received their Pulitzer Prize awards.

The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine received the gold medal for public service Wednesday for reporting on decades of sexual abuse allegations against the Hollywood mogul.

The stories by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey of The Times and Ronan Farrow for The New Yorker sparked the #MeToo movement.

Joining the luncheon at Columbia University in support of the journalistic work were Rosanna Arquette and Annabella Sciorra. The actresses are among those who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, allegations he denies.

Farrow was also joined by his mother, actress Mia Farrow.

Rapper-songwriter Kendrick Lamar was there to pick up his Pulitzer Prize for music.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Only 1 in 10 will advance at National Spelling Bee

    Only 1 in 10 will advance at National Spelling Bee

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-05-29 20:58:30 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-05-30 19:29:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, as they look at Dr. Natarajan's winning word, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, as they look at Dr. Natarajan's winning word, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill...
    Domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on so long a 2nd generation has emerged.More >>
    Domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on so long a 2nd generation has emerged.More >>

  • Science Says: Ambien's odd side effects don't include racism

    Science Says: Ambien's odd side effects don't include racism

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 19:16:14 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-05-30 19:36:29 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...
    Roseanne Barr partly blamed Ambien for her offensive tweet, but the drug's odd side effects don't include racism.More >>
    Roseanne Barr partly blamed Ambien for her offensive tweet, but the drug's odd side effects don't include racism.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Michael Jackson estate sues ABC over TV special

    APNewsBreak: Michael Jackson estate sues ABC over TV special

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 18:16:12 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-05-30 19:36:26 GMT
    The estate of Michael Jackson is suing Disney, saying an ABC television special on the singer's last days infringed on its intellectual property.More >>
    The estate of Michael Jackson is suing Disney, saying an ABC television special on the singer's last days infringed on its intellectual property.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly