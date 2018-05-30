Pediatrics study seeks adolescents with type 2 diabetes

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for preteens and teenagers who have type 2 diabetes to participate in a study. The study will last approximately 1 year and 2 months.

The AWARD-PEDS research study will assess an investigational drug for its effectiveness in the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adolescents.

The rate of type 2 diabetes in adolescents continues to rise. Currently, metformin is the only oral drug recommended as the initial medical treatment for type 2 diabetes in adolescents; however, metformin is not suitable for all adolescents. Hence, there is a need for more treatment options for adolescents with type 2 diabetes.

Participation in this research study can help examine the investigational drug's effectiveness in an adolescent population. Pennington Biomedical is seeking volunteers 10 to 17 years of age, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) greater than or equal to the 85th percentile for age and gender – and who have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes – to participate in this study.

NUMBER OF VISITS

1 screening visit

7 visits to the Pennington Biomedical clinic

9 telephone calls

PROCEDURES

Health measurements (blood pressure, pulse, height, weight, etc.)

Physical examination

ECG test to determine heart health

Blood and urine tests

Questionnaires

QUALIFICATIONS

Be 10 to 17 years old

Be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes

Have a body mass index in the 85th percentile (calculate your BMI)

Not be pregnant

A parent or guardian must complete the online screening form to see if your 10 to 17-year-old qualifies for this research study. You may also call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

Participants will be eligible for compensation of up to $440 for completion of the study.

