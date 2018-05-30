Pediatrics study seeks adolescents with type 2 diabetes

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for preteens and teenagers who have type 2 diabetes to participate in a study. The study will last approximately 1 year and 2 months.
The AWARD-PEDS research study will assess an investigational drug for its effectiveness in the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adolescents.
The rate of type 2 diabetes in adolescents continues to rise. Currently, metformin is the only oral drug recommended as the initial medical treatment for type 2 diabetes in adolescents; however, metformin is not suitable for all adolescents. Hence, there is a need for more treatment options for adolescents with type 2 diabetes.
Participation in this research study can help examine the investigational drug's effectiveness in an adolescent population. Pennington Biomedical is seeking volunteers 10 to 17 years of age, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) greater than or equal to the 85th percentile for age and gender – and who have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes – to participate in this study.
A parent or guardian must complete the online screening form to see if your 10 to 17-year-old qualifies for this research study. You may also call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.
Participants will be eligible for compensation of up to $440 for completion of the study.
