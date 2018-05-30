Pediatrics study seeks adolescents with type 2 diabetes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Pediatrics study seeks adolescents with type 2 diabetes

By Allison Childers, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for preteens and teenagers who have type 2 diabetes to participate in a study. The study will last approximately 1 year and 2 months.

The AWARD-PEDS research study will assess an investigational drug for its effectiveness in the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adolescents.
The rate of type 2 diabetes in adolescents continues to rise. Currently, metformin is the only oral drug recommended as the initial medical treatment for type 2 diabetes in adolescents; however, metformin is not suitable for all adolescents. Hence, there is a need for more treatment options for adolescents with type 2 diabetes.

Participation in this research study can help examine the investigational drug's effectiveness in an adolescent population. Pennington Biomedical is seeking volunteers 10 to 17 years of age, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) greater than or equal to the 85th percentile for age and gender – and who have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes – to participate in this study. 

NUMBER OF VISITS

  • 1 screening visit
  • 7 visits to the Pennington Biomedical clinic
  • 9 telephone calls

PROCEDURES

  • Health measurements (blood pressure, pulse, height, weight, etc.)
  • Physical examination
  • ECG test to determine heart health
  • Blood and urine tests
  • Questionnaires

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Be 10 to 17 years old
  • Be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes
  • Have a body mass index in the 85th percentile (calculate your BMI)
  • Not be pregnant

A parent or guardian must complete the online screening form to see if your 10 to 17-year-old qualifies for this research study. You may also call 225-763-3000 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu

Participants will be eligible for compensation of up to $440 for completion of the study.

