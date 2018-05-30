Girl’s ‘LemonAID’ stand raises more than $700 for hospital program

A little girl raised more than $700 for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital’s Amazing Kids program.

RELATED: About Our Lady of the Lake

OLOL shared a picture of Evie at her “LemonAID” stand as well as a photo of her donating a check of $725 to the hospital.

According to the hospital, Evie requested that her proceeds go toward the hospital’s Amazing Kids program.

RELATED: OLOL announces summer events for kids to learn about good health

The new freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is currently under construction and set to open in 2019.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.