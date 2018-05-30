Consumer Resources

The 9News Alert Team has compiled a comprehensive list of resources to help answer any of your consumer questions. Like is my doctor licensed? Can my landlord kick me out of my lease? Where is a good place to get credit score?
AIRLINE COMPLAINTS
Always contact the airline first. If the carrier fails to resolve your issue, the U.S. Dept. of Transportation takes complaints. Click the link:
ATTORNEYS
Many lawyers are specialized. The Louisiana Bar Association can help you choose the right attorney, click the link to learn more:
CAR BUYING
Take the guesswork out of buying a car in Louisiana.
CAR RECALLS
Search for any open recalls on your car by searching the VIN on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.
CONSUMER DISPUTES
The Louisiana State Attorney General's office acts on behalf of consumers when a business is operating unfairly or deceptively.
CREDIT REPORTS
You can get a free credit report once a year, but only from this one industry-backed website.
CREDIT SCORES
If you didn't know you have at least three credit scores, but your credit report is likely more important than the number.
DOCTORS
Verify that your physician is licensed. If you have a complaint, notify the state.
HEALTH STANDARDS
You can file a complaint or grievance with the Louisiana Department of Health against licensed health care providers if you have an issue
INSURANCE FRAUD
Louisiana insurance agents must hold a valid license issued by the state. Penalties can be levied for fraud.
LANDLORD/TENANT & EVICTIONS
A Guide to Louisiana Landlord & Tenant Laws
LEMON LAW
Buying a new care can be a hassle, if you happen to buy a lemon. Get everything you need to know.
LOTTERY SCAMS
Criminals often use the lure of the lottery to carry out scams. Beware.
