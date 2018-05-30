Spokesman: Former President George HW Bush in 'good spirits' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Spokesman: Former President George HW Bush in 'good spirits'

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, former president George H.W. Bush arrives for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in Houston. A spokesman for the former president says th... (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, former president George H.W. Bush arrives for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in Houston. A spokesman for the former president says th...

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) - A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush is in "good spirits" at a Maine hospital but will need several more days of treatment.

The 93-year-old was taken to a hospital on Sunday when he experienced low blood pressure and fatigue hours after attending a pancake breakfast at the American Legion post in Kennebunkport.

His spokesman said in a tweet Wednesday that Bush is talkative and in good spirits but that the treatments to address his blood pressure "are expected to take several more days."

The nation's 41st president arrived in Maine on May 20 after being treated for a blood infection. He's without his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, who died in April in Houston.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Spokesman: Former President George HW Bush in 'good spirits'

    Spokesman: Former President George HW Bush in 'good spirits'

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:57 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:57:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-05-30 17:50:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, former president George H.W. Bush arrives for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in Houston. A spokesman for the former president says th...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, former president George H.W. Bush arrives for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in Houston. A spokesman for the former president says th...
    A spokesman said former President George H.W. Bush is in "good spirits" at aa Maine hospital but will need several more days of treatment.More >>
    A spokesman said former President George H.W. Bush is in "good spirits" at aa Maine hospital but will need several more days of treatment.More >>

  • Judge: June 15 deadline in study of materials in Cohen raids

    Judge: June 15 deadline in study of materials in Cohen raids

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-30 04:25:33 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-05-30 17:50:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Michael Cohen arrives to court in New York, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Cohen, his personal attorney, appear again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about attorney ...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Michael Cohen arrives to court in New York, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Cohen, his personal attorney, appear again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about attorney ...

    A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

    More >>

    A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Trump weighs in on cancellation of 'Roseanne'

    The Latest: Trump weighs in on cancellation of 'Roseanne'

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:16:21 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-05-30 17:49:13 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr participates in the "Roseanne" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. ABC canceled its hit r...
    President Donald Trump weighs in on cancellation of 'Roseanne.'.More >>
    President Donald Trump weighs in on cancellation of 'Roseanne.'.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly