Consumer Reports recommends 'buy' for Tesla Model 3 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Consumer Reports recommends 'buy' for Tesla Model 3

DETROIT (AP) - Consumer Reports is now recommending Tesla's Model 3 compact electric car after a company software update improved its poor braking performance.

The magazine says the wireless update of antilock braking software cut 19 feet from the car's stopping distance from 60 miles per hour.

A previous test found that it took 152 feet for the car to stop from 60. That was the longest braking distance of any modern car the magazine has tested.

But in a test after the update, the stopping distance fell to 133 feet. Consumer Reports says that's typical for a compact luxury car.

The improved braking raised the car's score high enough for it to be a recommended buy. But the magazine still has concerns over wind noise and the touch-screen controls.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Spokesman: Former President George HW Bush in 'good spirits'

    Spokesman: Former President George HW Bush in 'good spirits'

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:57 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:57:52 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 17:16:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, former president George H.W. Bush arrives for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in Houston. A spokesman for the former president says th...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, former president George H.W. Bush arrives for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in Houston. A spokesman for the former president says th...
    A spokesman said former President George H.W. Bush is in "good spirits" at aa Maine hospital but will need several more days of treatment.More >>
    A spokesman said former President George H.W. Bush is in "good spirits" at aa Maine hospital but will need several more days of treatment.More >>

  • Judge denies Meek Mill request for other judge's removal

    Judge denies Meek Mill request for other judge's removal

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-05-30 14:05:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 17:16:03 GMT
    Rapper Meek Mill is back in a Philadelphia courtroom, hoping to get his appeal moved to a different judge and a new trial.More >>
    Rapper Meek Mill is back in a Philadelphia courtroom, hoping to get his appeal moved to a different judge and a new trial.More >>

  • Prison unit for young inmates seen as national model

    Prison unit for young inmates seen as national model

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:57 PM EDT2018-05-30 16:57:48 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-05-30 17:16:01 GMT
    Officials from across the nation are checking out a prison program that can serve as a model for treating young adult offenders.More >>
    Officials from across the nation are checking out a prison program that can serve as a model for treating young adult offenders.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly